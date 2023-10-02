Project Manager – Remote Remote

Oct 2, 2023

Our client is looking for a dynamic and adaptable candidate to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space.
Project Manager
Role overview:
Our client is looking for a Computer Science Graduate or a Junior Project Administrator to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space. Training will be provided, as our client is looking for a go-getter, ready to take on the role of a Project Manager. They are looking for someone who has either studied IT / Computer Science and has an interest to grow within the IT Project Management space, or for someone who has a solid education background in Project Management, with a proven interest or knowledge in IT.

Responsibilities:

  • Project Management:
  • Team management.
  • Project tracking and reporting.
  • Software development lifecycle (SDLC).
  • Requirements gathering and analysis.
  • Understanding of software development processes, technologies, and best practices.
  • Weekly meetings to be set up and etiquette.
  • Assist in creating GitHub cards, assist in researching features.
  • Structure week for dev team.
  • Risk management and quality assurance.
  • Manage the GitHub board, manage feature deadlines.
  • Create additional processes to manage the dev team.
  • Structure meetings and brainstorms.
  • Create dev team KPIs.
  • Note taking and meeting minutes during meetings.
  • Organizing the dev team.
  • Collaborate with various stakeholders, including clients, end-users, product owners, and technical teams.
  • Ensuring document are up to date.

Experience/Education Requirements:

  • Minimum: Bachelor’s Degree


Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Logistics Specialist
  • Client Management

