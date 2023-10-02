Project Manager – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for a dynamic and adaptable candidate to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space.

Project Manager

Role overview:

Our client is looking for a Computer Science Graduate or a Junior Project Administrator to fulfil the role of a Project Manager within the IT space. Training will be provided, as our client is looking for a go-getter, ready to take on the role of a Project Manager. They are looking for someone who has either studied IT / Computer Science and has an interest to grow within the IT Project Management space, or for someone who has a solid education background in Project Management, with a proven interest or knowledge in IT.

Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Team management.

Project tracking and reporting.

Software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Requirements gathering and analysis.

Understanding of software development processes, technologies, and best practices.

Weekly meetings to be set up and etiquette.

Assist in creating GitHub cards, assist in researching features.

Structure week for dev team.

Risk management and quality assurance.

Manage the GitHub board, manage feature deadlines.

Create additional processes to manage the dev team.

Structure meetings and brainstorms.

Create dev team KPIs.

Note taking and meeting minutes during meetings.

Organizing the dev team.

Collaborate with various stakeholders, including clients, end-users, product owners, and technical teams.

Ensuring document are up to date.

Experience/Education Requirements:

Minimum: Bachelor’s Degree



Desired Skills:

