Salesforce Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Salesforce Tester

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Salesforce Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Salesforce Tester will be responsible for Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both ‘Run & Change’ contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.

Responsibilities:

Implement Salesforce solutions that adhere to platform best practices and perform peer code reviews.

Typical Salesforce implementations include custom platform development (Apex, Lightning Components, Apps, Mobile, and Custom front ends, etc.), integrations with the bank core systems (through the use of Jitterbit[Middleware ]), and complex data migrations.

Experience in one or more of these aspects of a Salesforce project is a must. Participate in development work streams, from design through testing and deployment.

With project leadership, assist in the estimation of work effort and set a realistic schedule for development.

Maintain effective relations and rapport – delivering timely and relevant information with the ability to quickly identify and report project risks.

Post-delivery – assists frontline teams in supporting the live application and performing handoff and knowledge transfer activities and positioning.

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

Zipkin/Jaeger

NewRElic

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

