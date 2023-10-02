Salesforce Tester at Reverside

Job Title: Salesforce Tester
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Salesforce Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Salesforce Tester will be responsible for Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both ‘Run & Change’ contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.
Responsibilities:
- Implement Salesforce solutions that adhere to platform best practices and perform peer code reviews.
- Typical Salesforce implementations include custom platform development (Apex, Lightning Components, Apps, Mobile, and Custom front ends, etc.), integrations with the bank core systems (through the use of Jitterbit[Middleware ]), and complex data migrations.
- Experience in one or more of these aspects of a Salesforce project is a must. Participate in development work streams, from design through testing and deployment.
- With project leadership, assist in the estimation of work effort and set a realistic schedule for development.
- Maintain effective relations and rapport – delivering timely and relevant information with the ability to quickly identify and report project risks.
- Post-delivery – assists frontline teams in supporting the live application and performing handoff and knowledge transfer activities and positioning.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Zipkin/Jaeger
- NewRElic
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]