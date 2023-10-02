Senior Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. With a specialised focus on frontier and emerging markets and a passion for Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting services to a diverse range of clients, including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers, and brokers. Our client’s customers rely on their expertise to make informed decisions in today’s complex business landscape.

Role Responsibilities:

Manage service lines and products, ensuring deliverables and priorities are agreed and planned.

Handle large volumes of portfolio and market data.

Retrieve, validate, reconcile, and analyse data for regular deliverables.

Interrogate and interpret data to create client reports.

Safeguard sensitive client data’s integrity and manually verify statistics.

Review and approve reports from fellow analysts.

Provide ad hoc analyses, respond to report queries, and suggest technical improvements.

Contribute to quality management processes and identify data flow inefficiencies.

Assist with training and upskilling of portfolio analysts.

Participate in process development and align with team culture and objectives.

Lead team meetings, mentor junior staff, and manage work allocation.

Drive project work, prioritise tasks, and manage the JIRA process.

Manage key client relationships and provide advanced technical support.

Actively engage in organisational discussions, events, and innovation.

Perform ad hoc analyses as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Undergraduate degree, preferably with a financial focus.

Honours degree preferred.

CIPM & FRM certifications or the intention to complete them.

2 – 4 years of relevant experience.

Demonstrates ownership, accountability, and responsibility.

Pays attention to detail and safeguards sensitive client data integrity.

Proficient in technical portfolio analysis and reporting.

Exhibits effective time management skills.

Familiar with pertinent industry trends.

Capable of independent work.

Proactively takes initiative and excels in problem-solving.

Possesses robust soft skills encompassing attitude, communication, leadership, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

