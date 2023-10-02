Senior Delphi Developer

Are you ready for an atmosphere change?

If your answer is YES, then we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Our client one of the leaders in the Consulting space has an amazing opportunity for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their thriving team.

Greats news is that as an individual you will receive global exposure in various spaces.

Skills Required:

Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)

Experience with C#

Experience with C++

Software Development (5+ year’s previous experience)

Front-end and backend software development experience

Complex SQL queries and stored procedures

If you are ready for the change hit the Apply now alternatively email updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

Delphi

SQL

