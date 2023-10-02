senior Integration developer at IT Software

Our client in the telcom software solutions and service sector are looking for your sound experience to join their dynamic fun team, been involoved in exciting projects
as a Senior Integration Developer – Team lead ,
you will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance the Telcom software and service experience.
You will lead teams to design, develop, and maintain integration solutions, ensuring data flows smoothly across our systems. Your expertise will drive our ability to offer personalized services, streamline operations, and exceed customer expectations.
?? Key Responsibilities:
- Mentor and guide the professional and technical development of your team members.
- Help develop their careers and assign them to projects tailored to their skill levels, personalities, work styles, and professional Goals.
- Participate in code review and facilitate design discussions.
- Work with an agile kanban team to develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications built on a variety of technologies including C#, Ruby, and TypeScript
- Assisting in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates
- Participate in scrum meetings, peer-coding sessions, and code-review
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
- Work with Jira for creating and updating tasks, and document communication around the execution of a task
- Analyze and resolve technical and application problems
- Collaborate and communicate with their team, in meetings and one-on-one sessions
- Work with, use, and test several different products
- Independently work on tasks and report updates or problems to PMO
- Package and support deployment of releasest.
?? Qualifications and Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.
- Proven experience as an Integration Developer i
- Proficiency in integration technologies such as REST, SOAP, and ESB.
- Strong programming skills in languages like C#.Net Core, Ruby and /or Typescript
- Knowledge of cloud-based integration platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, or GCP) is a plus.
- You have 8+ years of software development experience with languages such as C# .Net Core, Ruby and/or TypeScript.
- You have experience working on an agile development team and using a Kanban framework
- Knowledge of client/server application development
- Knowledge / experience with docker and containers
- You have worked extensively with distributed version control systems
- You are familiar with good architecture and software design principles
- You are passionate about delivering quality products and great user experience
- Solid understanding of object-oriented programming concepts and relational database design and querying concepts
- You have a background in large scale integration projects at enterprise level
- You have proven work experience working with a remote team of developers
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Premier provider of software and retail optimization services for the telecommunications (Telco) Sector
What We Offer:
– Competitive salary and benefits package.
– A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
– Opportunities for professional growth and development.
– Be part of a forward-thinking team shaping the future
Employer & Job Benefits:
- .R 1.3 million negotiable