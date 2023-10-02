Senior Java Developer (Backend) – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior Java Developer (Backend) – Hybrid

R 800 000 – R [Phone Number Removed]; Per Annum

Centurion

Exciting opportunity exists with a Transaction and Switching provider. Looking for an experience Senior Java Developer Backend to join the team.

Core Competencies

Communication

Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities

Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion

Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully

Technical Effort Management

Adhere to coding standards

Consistently delivers high-quality code

Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results

Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation

Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards

Technical Understanding

Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and object-orientated programming, database and system design

Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards

Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, a minimum of 6 years working experience

Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years’ experience

Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous

Minimum of 4 years working experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework

Experience working with Wildfly Application Server Version 10 and later will be advantageous

and later will be advantageous Minimum of 6 years working experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later

Problem Solving

Identifies critical issues with ease

Exhibits confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems

Pushes creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices

Understands how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects

Improves upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions

Professional Qualifications

Leadership

Assumes additional responsibility without being asked

Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence

Opportunity exist to become the Team Leader and/Technical Lead

Teamwork

Demonstrates the ability to co-operate with a variety of people and achieve results

Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contribution

Respect input from other Team Members

Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members

Organizational Responsibilities

Development

Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies

Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels

Mentors those with less experience through informal channels

Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java 8

PostgreSQL

J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position