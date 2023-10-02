Senior Java Developer (Backend)

Oct 2, 2023

Senior Java Developer (Backend) – Hybrid

R 800 000 – R [Phone Number Removed]; Per Annum

Centurion

Exciting opportunity exists with a Transaction and Switching provider. Looking for an experience Senior Java Developer Backend to join the team.

Core Competencies

Communication

  • Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities
  • Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion
  • Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully

Technical Effort Management

  • Adhere to coding standards
  • Consistently delivers high-quality code
  • Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results
  • Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation
  • Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards

Technical Understanding

  • Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and object-orientated programming, database and system design
  • Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards
  • Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, a minimum of 6 years working experience
  • Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years’ experience
  • Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years working experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework
  • Experience working with Wildfly Application Server Version 10 and later will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 6 years working experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later

Problem Solving

  • Identifies critical issues with ease
  • Exhibits confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems
  • Pushes creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices
  • Understands how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects
  • Improves upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions

Professional Qualifications

Leadership

  • Assumes additional responsibility without being asked
  • Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence
  • Opportunity exist to become the Team Leader and/Technical Lead

Teamwork

  • Demonstrates the ability to co-operate with a variety of people and achieve results
  • Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contribution
  • Respect input from other Team Members
  • Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members

Organizational Responsibilities

Development

  • Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies
  • Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels
  • Mentors those with less experience through informal channels
  • Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • PostgreSQL
  • J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position