Senior Java Developer (Backend) – Hybrid
Centurion
Exciting opportunity exists with a Transaction and Switching provider. Looking for an experience Senior Java Developer Backend to join the team.
Core Competencies
Communication
- Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities
- Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion
- Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully
Technical Effort Management
- Adhere to coding standards
- Consistently delivers high-quality code
- Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results
- Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation
- Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards
Technical Understanding
- Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and object-orientated programming, database and system design
- Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards
- Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, a minimum of 6 years working experience
- Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years’ experience
- Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years working experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework
- Experience working with Wildfly Application Server Version 10 and later will be advantageous
- Minimum of 6 years working experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later
Problem Solving
- Identifies critical issues with ease
- Exhibits confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems
- Pushes creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices
- Understands how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects
- Improves upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions
Professional Qualifications
Leadership
- Assumes additional responsibility without being asked
- Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence
- Opportunity exist to become the Team Leader and/Technical Lead
Teamwork
- Demonstrates the ability to co-operate with a variety of people and achieve results
- Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contribution
- Respect input from other Team Members
- Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members
Organizational Responsibilities
Development
- Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies
- Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels
- Mentors those with less experience through informal channels
- Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.
