Senior PL SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 2, 2023

Looking for an intermediate or Senior SQL Developer to work for one of our custom software and product development IT clients, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 7 years of experience.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
  • Oracle
  • Oracle reports
  • Oracle Forms
  • Oracle PL/SQL
  • Cobol
  • Unix
  • HP Quality Center, BMC Remedy & Control M
  • FIS Insurance Policy Administration Suite – COMPASS
  • Prior work experience within a finance environment is essential
  • Insurance industry experience is advantageous.
  • Agile project experience is advantageous.

