Senior PL SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for an intermediate or Senior SQL Developer to work for one of our custom software and product development IT clients, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.

Key Requirements

Minimum 7 years of experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

Oracle

Oracle reports

Oracle Forms

Oracle PL/SQL

Cobol

Unix

HP Quality Center, BMC Remedy & Control M

FIS Insurance Policy Administration Suite – COMPASS

Prior work experience within a finance environment is essential

Insurance industry experience is advantageous.

Agile project experience is advantageous.

Prior work experience within a finance environment is essential

Insurance industry experience is advantageous.

Agile project experience is advantageous.

