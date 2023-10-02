Senior Project Manager

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years’ plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.

Key performance areas but not limited to the following:

Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.

Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.

Project Management the project process of the concept designs, preparation of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems.

Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.

Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.

Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.

Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.

Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.

Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey project, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.

Manufacturing subcontractor management.

Always maintaining product quality

Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements

Safety management

On-site project management from time to time

On-site commissioning and testing, from time to time

Skills set, experience and knowledge required:

Must have completed courses Project Management

Proven experience in the project management of the design, Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.

Superior knowledge of an ERP system, MS Project or similar software is a must.

Must have strong skills with contract management and in negotiations.

Fully computer literate

Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Good people skills must work well as part of a team.

Strong leadership skills must be able to lead a team of highly skilled engineers.

Excellent Document Management skills

Field management experience

Advanced knowledge of ISO9000, ISO14000 and ISO18000.

Ability to travel and spend time offshore.

Must be willing and able to work overtime if required.

The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.

Can conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently. Willing to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Engineering

Process Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

