Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Epping Industrial

Oct 2, 2023

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years’ plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.

Key performance areas but not limited to the following:

  • Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.
  • Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.
  • Project Management the project process of the concept designs, preparation of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems.
  • Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.
  • Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.
  • Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.
  • Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.
  • Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.
  • Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey project, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.
  • Manufacturing subcontractor management.
  • Always maintaining product quality
  • Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
  • Safety management
  • On-site project management from time to time
  • On-site commissioning and testing, from time to time

Skills set, experience and knowledge required:

  • Must have completed courses Project Management
  • Proven experience in the project management of the design, Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.
  • Superior knowledge of an ERP system, MS Project or similar software is a must.
  • Must have strong skills with contract management and in negotiations.
  • Fully computer literate
  • Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures
  • Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Good people skills must work well as part of a team.
  • Strong leadership skills must be able to lead a team of highly skilled engineers.
  • Excellent Document Management skills
  • Field management experience
  • Advanced knowledge of ISO9000, ISO14000 and ISO18000.
  • Ability to travel and spend time offshore.
  • Must be willing and able to work overtime if required.
  • The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
  • Can conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
  • Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently. Willing to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Engineering
  • Process Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

