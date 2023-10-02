Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Epping Industrial

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than 8+ years’ plus solid experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects in an Industrial environment. This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget whilst managing a team of project engineers/junior project engineers.
Key performance areas but not limited to the following:
- Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of diving, Medical and renewables industry related machinery, equipment, and complete diving systems.
- Management and successful execution of projects with strict contractual constraints, including contract administration, resolution of disputes, tight control of the execution schedule in conjunction with internal stakeholders, Client, and sub-contracted services.
- Project Management the project process of the concept designs, preparation of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems.
- Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.
- Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project, Design build and testing.
- Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.
- Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.
- Creating and managing project schedules to achieve on-time delivery.
- Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey project, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation, and testing.
- Manufacturing subcontractor management.
- Always maintaining product quality
- Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
- Safety management
- On-site project management from time to time
- On-site commissioning and testing, from time to time
Skills set, experience and knowledge required:
- Must have completed courses Project Management
- Proven experience in the project management of the design, Manufacture and set to work of complex multi discipline equipment and systems.
- Superior knowledge of an ERP system, MS Project or similar software is a must.
- Must have strong skills with contract management and in negotiations.
- Fully computer literate
- Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures
- Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Good people skills must work well as part of a team.
- Strong leadership skills must be able to lead a team of highly skilled engineers.
- Excellent Document Management skills
- Field management experience
- Advanced knowledge of ISO9000, ISO14000 and ISO18000.
- Ability to travel and spend time offshore.
- Must be willing and able to work overtime if required.
- The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
- Can conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently. Willing to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Engineering
- Process Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree