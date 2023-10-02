Senior Software Developer (Office Based) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.

Main purpose of the position:

-The purpose of this position is to develop solutions by guiding development of program specifications, overseeing testing efforts and leading programmers.

-A Senior Developer is responsible for all development related activities within the organisation and the quality of the solutions and code delivered to our client.

Requirements:

-National Diploma in information technologies or Equivalent.

-5 – 10 years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:

-C#

-.NET Core

-SQL

-Java Script

-CSS

-HTML

-ASP.NET

-MVC

-React

-Flutter

Responsibilities:

-Accomplishes programming project requirements by coaching programmers.

-Serve as a senior development resource on assigned projects, developing applications using known and proven best coding practices.

-Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.

-Maintains, expands and improves in-house libraries used across all projects.

-Continuously works to improve internal coding standards, in line with current development best practices.

-Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.

-Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching and employing established operations.

-Verifies program operation by confirming tests.

-Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

-Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

-Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Coaching and Mentoring of Developers.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV.

