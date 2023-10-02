Senior SQL Database Administrator LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 2, 2023

Strategy & Planning

  • Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.

  • Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

  • Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.

Acquisition & Deployment

  • Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operational Management

  • Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.

  • Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

  • Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.

  • Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

  • Monitor, optimize, and allocate physical data storage for database systems.

  • Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.

  • Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.

  • Create, or support the creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.

  • Perform database transaction and security audits.

  • Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.

  • Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices in database use.

  • Manage and/or guide junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

  • Diploma or University Degree in the field of computer science and/or 5 to 10 years of equivalent work experience.

Certifications in:

  • Microsoft Technology Associate: Database Fundamentals

  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Administration

  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL BI Development

  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Development

  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Data Management & Analytics

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

  • Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting SQL database servers.

  • Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

  • Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.

  • Project management experience.

  • Good understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

  • Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

  • 5 – 10 years’ experience in supporting SQL Databases.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Database
  • Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position