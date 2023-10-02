Senior SQL Database Administrator LW

Strategy & Planning
- Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.
- Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.
- Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.
Acquisition & Deployment
- Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
Operational Management
- Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.
- Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.
- Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.
- Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.
- Monitor, optimize, and allocate physical data storage for database systems.
- Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.
- Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.
- Create, or support the creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.
- Perform database transaction and security audits.
- Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.
- Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices in database use.
- Manage and/or guide junior members of the team.
Minimum Requirements:
Formal Education & Certification
- Diploma or University Degree in the field of computer science and/or 5 to 10 years of equivalent work experience.
Certifications in:
- Microsoft Technology Associate: Database Fundamentals
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Administration
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL BI Development
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Development
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Data Management & Analytics
Role-specific knowledge:
- Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
- Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting SQL database servers.
- Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.
- Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.
- Project management experience.
- Good understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.
- Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in supporting SQL Databases.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Database
- Administrator