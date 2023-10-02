Solutions Architect – Cloud Migrations LW1736 – Gauteng Midrand

- Principle resource within the migration team to manage migration to the AWS Cloud with the Enterprise Architects in the Group.
- Technical AWS Solutions Architect to design the structure of IT systems and implement it. Able to translate complex requirements into functional architecture.
- Hands-on experience in software and systems architecture and management, technical DevOps models. able to manage complex platform and architectural solutions with the target of introducing cross-platform master solutions for the Blueprint.
- Design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment
- Recommend best practices for the entire solution.
- Comply with all technical and business requirements.
- Infrastructure and engineering design
- System security measures
- Business analysis
- Cloud architecture and development
- Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Germany
- Working in the AGILE framework
- System implementation
- Penetration testing and compliance
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience
- 12+ Years Experience in IT
Role-specific knowledge:
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 10)
- RESTful services
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JavaScript
- Git
- Node.Js
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Flyway
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- OpenShift (docker, etc)
- Gradle / MVN
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- Gradle, Spring Boot, Java 10
- Elastic
- PaaS/IaaS/Architectural, Basis, and Application Basis technical skills.
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Java
- AWS