Solutions Architect – Cloud Migrations LW1736 – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 2, 2023

  • Principle resource within the migration team to manage migration to the AWS Cloud with the Enterprise Architects in the Group.

  • Technical AWS Solutions Architect to design the structure of IT systems and implement it. Able to translate complex requirements into functional architecture.

  • Hands-on experience in software and systems architecture and management, technical DevOps models. able to manage complex platform and architectural solutions with the target of introducing cross-platform master solutions for the Blueprint.

  • Design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment

  • Recommend best practices for the entire solution.

  • Comply with all technical and business requirements.

  • Infrastructure and engineering design

  • System security measures

  • Business analysis

  • Cloud architecture and development

  • Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Germany

  • Working in the AGILE framework

  • System implementation

  • Penetration testing and compliance

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

  • 12+ Years Experience in IT

Role-specific knowledge:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 10)

  • RESTful services

  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

  • IoC / Dependency Injection

  • JavaScript

  • Git

  • Node.Js

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • Flyway

  • TDD / Test Driven Development

  • OpenShift (docker, etc)

  • Gradle / MVN

  • IntelliJ / WebStorm

  • Gradle, Spring Boot, Java 10

  • Elastic

  • PaaS/IaaS/Architectural, Basis, and Application Basis technical skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Java
  • AWS

