Ab Initio Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Job Responsibilities

•Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

•Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concepts.

•Research opportunities for data acquisition and new uses for existing data.

•Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production.

•Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.

•Create custom software components (e.g. specialized UDFs) and analytics applications.

•Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together.

•Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

•Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.

•Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.

•Obtain information from the data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .

•Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

•Providing inputs into IA’s and solutions

•Understand the Current Architecture Landscape, Target State and Road Map

•Insure end-to-end implementation and productionalisation of designs.

•Plan and conduct a workshop that bridges the gap between the written method and the specific project circumstances and project team requirements

•Present the solution at the relevant governance forums to obtain approval for solution designs, incl.

•EDII reviews

•EDII Design Council reviews for pre-approval to submit to:

?SAF for CSAs and LSOs

? EDS TRB for Macro Designs

• Determine overall complexity and scope of the solutions qualitative and architectural requirements

•Convey a clear understanding of the business/stakeholder needs, rationale and priorities; review the system level solution requirements and the IT solution approach, the associated acceptance / success criteria and the system architecture

• Prepare for various review gates (incl. Business Requirements, Systems Requirements, Preliminary design, critical design, test readiness and production readiness reviews), as appropriate to the specific delivery lifecycle

•Support the SCRUM Master, Product Owner and squad with the following from an architectural perspective based on the Architecture and Design roadmaps and priorities:? Creation of Design and Development Epics and Stories and recipes

?Backlog grooming

?Sprint Planning

?Sprints

Essential Qualification

BSc Computer Science or BComm Informatics

Type of Exposure

• Working with different databases

• Conducting root cause analysis.

• Experience in an agile development environment using Scrum and/or Extreme Programming

Minimum Experience Level

5 to 10 years experience across multiple date related disciplines

Able to gain a quick and in-depth understanding of multiple integration and related technologies and how they are deployed as part of a framework in a specific pattern.

• Technologies currently include:

? Integration technologies: Ab Initio (full stack), IBM CDC / IIDR, KAFKA, etc.

? Storage technologies: IBM zOS MF, LUW, SQL, Oracle, DB2WH, Isilon, Netezza, Hadoop

? Understanding of how Analytical technologies are deployed and work: i.e. MS Power BI, etc.

• Good understanding of the various Security technology components and how they work in the Integration Landscape,

? Kerberos, TLS 1.2, JDBC type 4, AD, Identity IQ, etc.

? Beyond Trust (PAM) solution patterns for Linux

? Cloud

Skills

Advantageous experience (not a disqualifier):

Programming experience with Web, Windows .NET framework, PowerShell, and C#, with at least 3 years as a senior software development engineer and/or technical lead with similar roles.

Experience developing customer facing applications.

Experience with ASP. Net Web API or ASP. Net MVC, JavaScript, JSON and REST, NoSQL databases.

Successful track record delivering high quality products on time while working in teams and following Agile methodologies.

Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.):

• Ab Initio

• CDC DB2

• IIDR

• Kafka

• Hadoop Stack

• Data Warehousing

• Cloud

• Streaming

Technical / Professional Knowledge

• Extract ,transform and Load Data

• Databases

• SQL

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

Developer

CDC

