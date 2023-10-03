Analyst Developer – Salesforce at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Who We Are

We’re a bank, but we’re more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

Why Choose Us

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership. And to support people in being their best, Our Employee Value Proposition offers every member of our team value by encouraging their involvement in our organisation, creating cohesive teams, and providing growth opportunities as well as employee benefits and savings. We make it priority to ensure that each Capitec person feels known, valued, focused and has the opportunity to grow.

Join Us in Becoming the Best Bank in the World

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry. That’s why we focus on finding the right people for the right jobs. We love what we do – it takes a great team, commitment and dedication to build a brand that we are proud of and that our clients trust.

Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

* Minimum C# or VB.Net

* SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

* ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

* Web Services

* .Net Framework

* XML

* IIS

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA

* Ideal MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* Powershell

* UML

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Profile description: ?

Desired Skills:

