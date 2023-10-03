Android Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

Develop and maintain our innovative health platforms on the Android platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable. Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading our solutions platform , as well as providing guidance from an Android best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company. Work might also include mentoring other Android developers.

Required nature of experience:

Hands on software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.

Reactive programming

Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems

Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years experience)

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks/libraries available and integration experience

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support

Experience with RESTful API integration

Well versed in Git

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment

Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial

Good understanding of Bluetooth on Android is beneficial

Good understanding of RxAndroid, RxJava and RxKotlin is beneficial

Desired Skills:

Andriod

Development

Software Developer

Android Development

Kotlin

Java

MVP

MVVM

Clean Architecture

GIT

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Andriod Developer.

– Be involved in the planning, design and development of assigned applications.

– Research, consult analyse and evaluate application needs and designs.

– Write and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code to meet system requirements, system designs and technical specifications in accordance with quality accredited standards.

– Work from wireframes and/or designs to develop high quality applications.

– Following best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable and manageable applications.

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

– Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems.

– Identifying technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures and methods.

– Testing, debugging, diagnosing and correcting errors and faults in an applications within established testing protocols, guidelines and quality standards to ensure programs and applications perform to specification.

Learn more/Apply for this position