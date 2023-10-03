Automation Tester

We are excited to announce an excellent opportunity with our client, in the Banking Industry as they are currently looking for a skilled and motivated Automation Tester to join their team. As a Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality software products and applications that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in software testing and quality assurance practices. You should be well-versed in manual and automated testing methodologies, with experience in creating test plans, test cases, and executing test scripts. Additionally, a good understanding of software development processes and the ability to identify and report defects accurately will be essential.

Qualification:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Your Expertise:

3-5 years experience.

Essential experience in Testing AEM (Adobe Experience manager).

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation.

Performance Testing (NFT).

Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured, AEM and JMeter.

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Reinforce and support the drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team. Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients. Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses: Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client. Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Values. Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform. Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business: Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution. Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success: Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

12 Months Contract

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

