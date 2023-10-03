Business Analyst – Gauteng Garsfontein

The Business Analyst takes ownership of assigned products and keeps a handle on product and project aspects including business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, management of resources and team capacity. They will increase company profitability by driving product success by designing efficient and scalable systems/products and ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery thereof.

Required nature of experience:

Business Analysis within the IT, software or medical device field

Development of project, product and system specifications

Requirement gathering and documentation

Project Management

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).

Report and proposal writing skills.

Business Process design

Agile Project Management

BPMN or UML Knowledge

API knowledge

JIRA, Confluence or similar task management or documentation tools

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Coding interpretation

COMPETENCIES:

Examining information

Documenting facts

Providing insights

Making decisions

Managing tasks

Producing output

Taking action

Pursuing goals

Logical thinker

Structured

Problem solver

Detail oriented

PM – time management

Desired Skills:

Business analyst

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Business Process Mapping

Workflow Analysis

Agile Project Management

Software

Medical devices

As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Business Analyst. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

