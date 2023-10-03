Business Analyst Team Lead

Our client, in the Western Cape has a Permanent role for a Business Analysis Team Lead. The client is a dynamic and innovative business committed to helping organizations optimize their processes and achieve operational excellence. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions that drive efficiency, effectiveness, and growth.

Business analysis qualification (Diploma or higher).

Project management certification.

Proficiency in data analysis, using tools such as Excel, SQL, or data visualization software.

Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio.

SQL experience.

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems.

Flexcube.

Bizagi.

Digiata.

The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in leading and managing a team of business analysts responsible for production support and projects.

The primary responsibilities of this role include:

Developing the team’s business analysis.

Driving the team to deliver on their commitments.

Supporting the business and BAs as an SME on the internal systems in respect of significant and / or high impact system failures or exception requests, in order to minimize operational and system impacts and to identify best-fit resolution for clients and

Spearheading the analysis and improvement of our organization’s Collaborating closely with stakeholders.

Identify opportunities for process.

Ensure the successful delivery of projects and initiatives.

Team Management:

Lead, mentor, and manage a team of business analysts, providing guidance, support, and direction to ensure team success in both production support and project initiatives.

Competency Development:

Identify areas for skills enhancement and professional development within the team.

Create and execute training plans to improve the team’s business analysis capabilities.

BA Standards development and implementation:

Share the responsibility of identifying and defining internal BA frameworks and standards and be fully accountable and responsible for the successful implementation of these standards along with monitoring continued adherence to frameworks and standards.

Commitment Delivery:

Set clear expectations and goals for the team and hold them accountable for delivering high-quality work on time and within budget.

Monitor progress and provide regular feedback to team members.

Process Analysis and Improvement:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to analyze existing processes, identify areas for improvement, and develop and implement process enhancement initiatives.

Stakeholder Collaboration:

Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to understand their needs, gather requirements, and ensure alignment between business objectives and project outcomes.

Project Management:

Oversee the planning, execution, and monitoring of business analysis activities for various projects and initiatives.

Manage and prioritize multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and high standard of quality.

Define project scopes, objectives, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.

Develop and maintain project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and risk management.

Documentation:

Maintain accurate and comprehensive documentation of business requirements, project plans, and process improvements.

The ultimate objective is to build a competent, professional and well-functioning BA team capable of applying critical thinking and BA competencies to client and business problems or initiatives to enable future-fit and scalable solutions.

At least 5 years’ experience of formal business analysis and process analysis experience within Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration.

In-depth knowledge of investment administration processes, including portfolio accounting, trade settlement, performance measurement, and compliance.

Knowledge of industry regulations and compliance requirements related to investment administration is advantageous.

Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes

Experience in process improvements and process definition

Proven track record of driving and implementing business improvements.

Proven track record of driving and implementing project delivery.

Software testing (at least 3 years’ experience as part of the BA competency).

Previous experience in team leadership or management roles.

Has a proven track record in developing BA skillsets and competencies.

Experience in the full range of business analysis competencies (BABOK).

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional quality and client service.

Excellent prioritisation and planning skills, including the ability to identify task inter-dependencies (current and future) and to run items in parallel to prevent future bottlenecks.

Proactive, self-starter with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities, make decisions and drive and deliver outcomes.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in business analysis tools and methodologies.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and influence cross-functional teams.

Desired Skills:

Full range of BC (BABOK)

Attention to detail

client service

Prioritisation and planning skills

Proactive

self-starter

