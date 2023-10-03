Cyber Security Engineer

Responsible for company-wide cybersecurity and related documents, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe and effective. Ensures data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unless authorized changes are made (and documented), and that confidentiality is upheld by protecting information from unauthorized access. Responsible for cybersecurity compliance and training throughout the Company.

As our Security Engineer, you’ll be working with the team to perform ongoing operations, administration, and development of security systems. You will continuously work towards high confidence and high accuracy detection rules leveraging abnormal or suspicious events.

Required nature of experience:

3 years in any of: Scala, Go, Java, NodeJS/JavaScript/Typescript/Ruby

Extensive exposure to CI/CD frameworks: (Jenkins, Code Pipeline + CodeBuild)

AWS’ ecosystem

AWS Well Architected Framework

Trusted Advisor

GuardDuty / SCP / SSM / IAM / WAF

Container services such as ECS/EKS.

Experience deploying auto-scaling and load-balanced Highly Available applications.

Hands-on experience with Infrastructure-As-Code tools to automate infrastructure and deployments in AWS, preferably CloudFormation and CDK.

Experience reviewing and evaluating development concepts to identify gaps in business processes and controls to assist in the design and documentation of the processes.

Experience drafting and implementing security policies, security procedures, security design and implementation

Experience with incident detection and management

The following experience/knowledge would be advantageous:

ISO 14971 (risk management) compliance

ISO 27032 (cybersecurity) compliance

SOC2 Type 2 (with HiTrust attestation) or HiTrust experience (or equivalent)

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Deep understanding of automation, quality engineering, architectural methodologies, principles, and solution design

Familiarity with operational observability, including log aggregation, application performance monitoring, etc

Be familiar with CI/CD pipelines and use of tools such as Github Actions..

Understanding of the following: Linux/Windows server and application administration and configuration, networking, scripting and automation, large scale distributed computing architecture

Solid knowledge of IT security (FortiGate firewalls, EDR, IDS/IPS, SOAR(Rapid7), vulnerability scanning (InsightVM,) forensic and Threat Hunting)

Understanding of Kubernetes and Containerisation (Docker/Podman/Containerd) with implementation, support, and design.

Knowledge in security classification frameworks like MITRE or the cyber-attack kill chain

Good knowledge and understanding of industry standards, memberships, and frameworks such as CIS and ISO-27001

Desired Skills:

Cyber security

Scala

Go

Java

NodeJS/JavaScript/Typescript/Ruby

log aggregation

application performance monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Cyber Security Engineer. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

