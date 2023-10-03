Drive Control acquisition finalised

The long-anticipated sale of Drive Control Corporation has gone through.

As at 1 October 2023, Drive Control Corporation has been acquired and transferred to DCC Technologies (Pty) Ltd as a going concern.

DCC founder Neil Rex has stepped back from the CEO role, which is taken up Carlos Ferriera.

Rex will, however, remain with the business in a consultancy role to ensure a smooth handover to the new management.

The business is not expected to be impacted by the acquisition, and operations will continue as normal.