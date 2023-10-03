Edge DataWave, Master Data Management combine forces

Data solutions providers Edge DataWave, a member of the Edge Evolve Group, and Master Data Management, have come together to create Edge Master Data.

Both organisations played pivotal roles in establishing the South African chapter of DAMA International, a global community of data management leaders. Gary Allemann, MD at Master Data Management, and Herman Badenhorst, MD at Edge Evolve, have taken the helm as directors of this visionary joint venture.

Edge Master Data’s solutions empower businesses across industries to make informed decisions, optimise efficiency, and accelerate growth. Their services are not just adaptable but precision-crafted to meet each client’s unique needs.

“In the South African data management landscape, subject matter experts are a rare breed, and our community often grapples with client overlap. Over the years, our collaboration has allowed us to leverage each other’s skills, technologies, and expertise. It became evident that harnessing our synergies would provide a simplified and enhanced customer experience,” notes Badenhorst.

With Edge DataWave boasting a substantial customer base throughout Africa and Master Data Management bringing extensive experience in data governance, master data management, and data quality, the synergy is unmistakable. Both companies share a profound commitment to data management, unlocking multiple opportunities for innovation.

By formalising this partnership into a unified commercial entity, Edge Master Data leverages enhanced economies of scale and access to a broader, more profound skills pool, ultimately delivering unrivalled value to clients. The consolidation also streamlines client interactions, offering increased visibility and security with minimal administrative burden. Behind the scenes, the two companies collaboratively develop cutting-edge intellectual property, solidifying their position as industry leaders.

“Looking ahead, we are poised to collaborate more effectively, with established terms and conditions that simplify the contracting process. This ensures that our customers gain streamlined access to the foremost expertise and technology in the data management arena, all within one comprehensive package. This is the epitome of synergy, where the whole is undoubtedly greater than the sum of its parts,” concludes Allemann.