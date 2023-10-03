FullStack Developer

Experience:
- At least 7 years experience in a similar position
- Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
- Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
- Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
- DevOps experience
- Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services
Education and training:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
- Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
- Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP
Responsibilities:
- Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements
- Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture
- Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution
- Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems
- Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed
standards and tools
- Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members,including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates
- Participating in the review of own work and that of others
- Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts
- Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes
- Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle
- Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels
- Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- NODEJS
- MOOC
- Javascript
- REACT
- AWS
- Bootstrap
- jQuery
- Pl/Sql
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client located in Cape Town – Southern Suburbs seeks a Full Stack Developer to join their growing team. Must have experience in PL/SQL,Node.js, React, AWS.