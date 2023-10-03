Information Security Specialist at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Sandton

JOB PURPOSE:

To ensure the security of the company, customer and proprietary information, including information transmitted to and from the company environment, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and for ensuring employees are familiar with general security awareness practices.

RESPONSIBILITIES

IT Governance Management

Implementation of security measures that support the Information Security to ensure alignment with the organizational strategy

Assist in the risk management process through the implementation of risk mitigation strategies based on Information Security best practice principles

Review and provide input to business cases and Technology specification documents

Ensure compliance with Information Security Policies, Procedures and Processes

Participate in developing, implementing and maintaining Information Security

Policies, processes and procedures based on industry standards and best practices

Take appropriate measures to safeguard the company, customer and proprietary information from threats and vulnerabilities

Assist colleagues in the implementation of security measures for internal customers

Execution of performance of analysis, advisory services, and the maintenance of Information Security policy(s), standards, guidelines, and procedures that are deployed and or developed in support of computer operating systems and or applications used by the organization

Support and deliver information security administration and provide technical and problem support to internal customers

Assist in the definition and implementation of Information Security projects

IT Risk Management

Monitor the Risk Register to ensure that clear mitigation strategies have been defined and that the implementation of the mitigation strategies are effective

Facilitate audits, inspections, testing and/or reviews of relevant processes and management controls by various internal groups and external groups

Compile and consolidate IT risk management registers and report to the Information Security Officer

Ensure compliance with the Change and Release Management process

Engage with internal and external stakeholders on IT risk management procedures

Execution of the risk management tools and risk assessments to ensure accuracy and completeness of information and security practices

IT Disaster Recovery

Assist with the development, implementation and testing of the Disaster

Recovery Strategy

Ensure that the Disaster Recovery Plans (DRP) are aligned with the business defined recovery point and recovery time objectives

Ensure that Disaster Recovery Plan tests conducted according to the agreed test plan

Management of IT Governance vendors

Ensure that the supplier/vendor security management process is effective and based best practices and regulatory compliance

Manage security related contracts and non-disclosure agreements with security suppliers, vendors and service providers

Maintain professional relationships with security service providers

Provide customer service to internal and external clients

Work Collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Collaborate with other leaders to deliver a superior end to end customer experience

Education

Bachelors’ degree or the equivalent diploma in Computer Science / Information systems / Information technology

ITIL Certification

Experience

Information Security experience, with broad knowledge in all areas of Information Security, including but are not limited to payment technologies, virtualization, cryptography, networking and database security 5 years and above experience

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Networking

