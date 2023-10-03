Intermediate developer – Level 2 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is currently recruiting for an Intermediate Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 1-year contract.

Job location:

Cape Town or Johanneburg

Job Purpose:

Responsibilities will include application design, coding, testing, and debugging, all while collaborating closely with cross-functional teams.

Display adaptability, capable of taking on new functions through testing and trial, thus contributing to continuous refinement and improvement. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions. Active engagement in code reviews, design discussions, and maintaining version control processes using Git is essential.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience with the following technologies:

Angular 2+

Node 12+

Express

JavaScript/TypeScript

Transact SQL

Sequelize

Docker

MySQL/MariaDB Server

Minimum 2 years’ experience working on agile projects

Troubleshoot and resolve application functionality-related issues

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Relevant system/ application certification

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES

The Intermediate Software Developer – Level 2 will be responsible for actively participating in the entire software development life cycle, encompassing design, coding, testing, and debugging of applications. The incumbent will collaborate extensively with cross-functional teams. Their role extends to engaging in research and development tasks as directed by the Software Development Manager, contributing to specialized sub-teams focused on specific development areas. Furthermore, the developer will maintain version control processes, actively participate in code reviews and design discussions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Technical Requirements:

Angular 2+

Node 12+

Express

JavaScript/TypeScript

Transact SQL

Sequelize

Docker

MySQL/MariaDB Server

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position