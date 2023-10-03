IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an IT Engineer with Network and Server experience to join a company in Somerset West.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

A+ and N+, MSCE and MS Server qualification

Experienced with Office 365

At least 4 years experience with networks, servers and infrastructure

Willing to work on standby when needed

Duties and Responsibilities:

Installation of software and setup of equipment

Monitor infrastructure and networks

Manage IT security aspects

Microsoft Server Infrastructure

When applying, ensure your CV is in WORD of PDF format, and not scanned. Our software will not be able to match you to positions if it is scanned. Scanned cv’s will not be considered.

Please accept your application as unsuccessful if you had no feedback within 14 days of applying. We will keep your CV on our database and match to other suitable positions. We will contact you in future should you match a different position.

PLEASE NOTE: We use Placement Partner to track and manage applications and can only accept applications received through this portal. We do not accept any applications by email or Whatsapp. If you are unable to apply through the link we have provided, please upload your CV to our website [URL Removed] We reserve the right to stop/renew adverts.

By applying to our adverts, you accept our POPI Act policy, a copy which be found on our website.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th chq

