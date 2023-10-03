Responsible for ensuring that various exciting strategic projects within the medical and health tech (SaaS and HaaS) environment are managed and completed. Responsible for ensuring that resources are equipped with required knowledge and information to complete projects in accordance with timelines. Projects may vary from taking hardware projects to market, to internal large feature development projects
Required nature of experience:
- Project Management
- Internal and external stakeholder management
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- SaaS projects
- Process Management
- Project Initiation and Planning
- Project Control
- Risk Management
- Research and Presentation skills
- Salesforce
Essential Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Documenting Facts
- Providing Insights
- Making Decisions
- Managing Tasks
- Producing Output
- Taking Action
- Pursuing Goals
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- Medical
- Health
- SaaS
- HaaS
- Project plan
- Project resources
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project Management
- Project Control
- Project budget
- Project Delivery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Project Manager in the Health and medical tech devision. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace Feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.