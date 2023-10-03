Project Manager – Gauteng Garsfontein

Responsible for ensuring that various exciting strategic projects within the medical and health tech (SaaS and HaaS) environment are managed and completed. Responsible for ensuring that resources are equipped with required knowledge and information to complete projects in accordance with timelines. Projects may vary from taking hardware projects to market, to internal large feature development projects

Required nature of experience:

Project Management

Internal and external stakeholder management

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

SaaS projects

Process Management

Project Initiation and Planning

Project Control

Risk Management

Research and Presentation skills

Salesforce

Essential Competencies:

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Desired Skills:

Project management

Medical

Health

SaaS

HaaS

Project plan

Project resources

Managing Project Budgets

Project Management

Project Control

Project budget

Project Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Project Manager in the Health and medical tech devision. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace Feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

Learn more/Apply for this position