Sam Bankman-Fried trial is test for crypto

The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, kicks off in Manhattan this week.

According to Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, it represents an opportunity to bolster trust, boost adoption, and purge the cryptocurrency sector of unscrupulous actors.

Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, stands accused of defrauding numerous prominent investors worldwide, in addition to millions of customers who placed their trust in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

The aftermath of FTX’s $40-billion bankruptcy in November 2022 has been characterised by US prosecutors as “one of the most significant financial frauds in the annals of American history”.

Green comments: “The importance of this case cannot be underestimated: not only for SBF, who faces 110 years of prison time, and the victims, but also for digital currencies themselves.”

One issue that makes Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial of utmost importance to the cryptocurrency ecosystem is its potential to pave the way for regulatory harmony, Green says.

“In the face of the burgeoning prominence of cryptocurrencies in the international financial system, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide find themselves grappling with the imperative need for consistent, all-encompassing regulations.

“This trial should serve as a catalyst propelling regulators toward the formulation of a unified framework, harmonising cryptocurrency regulations with the established norms governing traditional financial systems.

“Critics have long decried the lack of oversight and susceptibility to manipulation within cryptocurrency markets,” he adds. “By subjecting Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to the same regulations that traditional financial institutions abide by, this trial sends a resounding message on commitment to equitable and transparent practices.”

Green continues: “The crypto market, like any other sector, is not immune to the presence of bad actors. The trial presents a unique opportunity to pinpoint and penalise individuals or entities which might have engaged in illicit pursuits. By holding alleged wrongdoers accountable, it underscores a dedication to expelling unscrupulous actors from this burgeoning sector, ultimately creating a safer environment for all participants, including retail and institutional investors.

Investor confidence constitutes the linchpin for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, he points out. “A meticulously conducted trial resulting in appropriate repercussions will inevitably boost trust among investors in the asset class. This trust would further attract investors, especially institutional investors, who bring huge capital, expertise and influence, thereby contributing to crypto’s broader acceptance.

“This is the biggest legal battle in crypto history,” Green concludes. “But it also constitutes a formidable test, and its potential positive outcomes for the crypto market should not be wasted.”