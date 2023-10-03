SAP Basis Consultant (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE the technical infrastructure of the SAP landscape of a Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg seeking your expertise to fill the role of its next SAP Basis Consultant. Your core focus will be to ensure system stability, performance, and availability while also taking charge of the administration, maintenance, and optimization of SAP systems. The ideal candidate should be SAP Basis Certified and have a deep understanding of SAP Basis administration with at least 5+ years’ work experience including database management, system monitoring, and troubleshooting. You will require expert knowledge of MQ SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA. Other proficiencies should include Microsoft Server 2008-2012, Linux, UNIX (including virtualization solutions: VMware, Hyper-V, ITIL 3, Advanced Excel & Visio. Strong communication and problem-solving skills are essential for this role.

DUTIES:

Design and implement an optimal SAP configuration, to ensure system operates reliably and efficiently in a secure environment.

Administer the SAP database in alignment with agreed standards to maximise system performance and availability.

Introduce technical changes into the environment to minimise risk and achieve high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.

Provide reporting in a timely manner and aligned to the agreed communications plan for all relevant stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with business and portfolio stakeholders, and across Group IT, to implement a continuous improvement plan and drive collaboration within the organisation.

Effectively manage self to deliver on agreed individual and team objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

SAP Basis Certified.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years SAP Basis experience.

5+ Years database management and administration experience.

Translating business requirements into solutions that map to technology capabilities.

Some experience implementing back-end software applications and security.

Some experience in business continuity management and disaster recovery planning.

Some experience in related IT disciplines such as data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications and outsourced systems.

Project and Programme Management (including methods and tools).

Expert knowledge of MQ SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA.

Knowledge of –

SAP ERP, EWM, BI, CRM, PI, Solution Manager, SCM, SMP, BPC, Fiori.

Microsoft Server 2008-2012, Linux, UNIX (including virtualization solutions: VMware, Hyper-V).

Complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

The relationship between applications, databases, operating systems, processing platforms, storage platforms, and networks.

Cloud-based technologies, platforms and services.

Security Administration.

Backup Administration

IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).

Technology development life cycle methodologies.

Retail industry models.

MS Office proficiency with Advanced Excel and Visio.

Advantageous –

3-Year IT related Degree.

Certified in ITIL 3 and Prince II.

Certification in Disaster Recovery Management and Planning and/or Business Continuity Planning.

ATTRIBUTES:

Stakeholder Management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Financial acumen.

Personal resilience.

Energy and drive.

Customer orientation.

Team player.

Excellence orientation.

Innovative.

Influencing others.

Analytical.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Basis

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position