Senior Back End Developer

Essential Competencies:

Software engineer

Design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).Built/Design distributed systems, back-end APIs, or microservices. CS fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures, algorithm design and complexity analysis.

Experience in [URL Removed] with continuous deployment technologies. (Jenkins).Familiarity with (TDD) unit testing, performance, load, or end-to-end integration tests.

Examining Information Developing Expertise Making Decisions

Showing Composure

Embracing

ChangeMeeting

Timescales Upholding Standards

Taking Action

Providing Insights Interpreting

DataAdopting Practical Approaches

Exploring Possibilities

Thinking Positively

Conveying Self-Confidence

Inviting Feedback

Minimum education (desirable):

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering (or similar)

MSc/PhD in computer science or other technical discipline.

Desired Skills:

Backend Development

Design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).

Design distributed systems

back-end APIs

or microservices

CS fundamentals in object-oriented design

data structures

Algorithm

Complexity Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Senior Backend Developer. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

