Senior Back End Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

-
Essential Competencies:
-
Software engineer
- Design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).Built/Design distributed systems, back-end APIs, or microservices. CS fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures, algorithm design and complexity analysis.
- Experience in [URL Removed] with continuous deployment technologies. (Jenkins).Familiarity with (TDD) unit testing, performance, load, or end-to-end integration tests.
- Examining Information Developing Expertise Making Decisions
- Showing Composure
- Embracing
- ChangeMeeting
- Timescales Upholding Standards
- Taking Action
- Providing Insights Interpreting
- DataAdopting Practical Approaches
- Exploring Possibilities
- Thinking Positively
- Conveying Self-Confidence
-
Inviting Feedback
-
Minimum education (desirable):
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering (or similar)
- MSc/PhD in computer science or other technical discipline.
Desired Skills:
- Backend Development
- Design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).
- Design distributed systems
- back-end APIs
- or microservices
- CS fundamentals in object-oriented design
- data structures
- Algorithm
- Complexity Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Senior Backend Developer. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.