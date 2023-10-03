Senior Business Analyst at Private – Gauteng Garsfontein

Lead product vision and strategy, to increase division profitability by driving product success by designing efficient and scalable systems and products and ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery thereof. The Senior Product Business Analyst takes ownership of products in the B2C division and keeps a handle on product and project aspects including team prioritization, business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, cross-functional alignment, management of resources, and team capacity.
Minimum applicable experience (years):
5 years minimum experience in business analysis (including 2 years minimum experience in managing projects)
Required nature of experience:
- Business analysis and design within the IT, software or medical device field (SaaS and/ or HaaS models would be beneficial)
- Development of project, product and system specifications and associated documentation
- Requirement gathering and documentation
- Project Management
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office PowerPoint and Excel)
- Practical knowledge of SDLC
- Report and proposal writing skills
- Excellent communication, presentation, and workshop facilitation skills
- Business process design
- Problem solving abilities
- Functional and technical specification writing skills
- Agile Project Management and/or SCRUM Master or Sprint management
- Customer experience analysis and design
Skills and Knowledge (desirable):
- Business intelligence
- BPMN 2.0
- UML Knowledge
- SQL Knowledge
- Back end, Front end, and Mobile development knowledge
- User interface analysis and design
- Medical device regulatory knowledge
- JIRA or similar
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Product Development Manager
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business analysis and design within the IT
- product and system specifications and associated documentation Requirement gathering and documentation Project Management
- SaaS
- HaaS
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Workflow Analysis
- Front end
- SQL
- BI
- UML
- Back end
- and Mobile development knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Product Development Manager (Senior Business Analyst). This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.