Senior Business Analyst at Private

Lead product vision and strategy, to increase division profitability by driving product success by designing efficient and scalable systems and products and ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery thereof. The Senior Product Business Analyst takes ownership of products in the B2C division and keeps a handle on product and project aspects including team prioritization, business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, cross-functional alignment, management of resources, and team capacity.

Minimum applicable experience (years):

5 years minimum experience in business analysis (including 2 years minimum experience in managing projects)

Required nature of experience:

Business analysis and design within the IT, software or medical device field (SaaS and/ or HaaS models would be beneficial)

Development of project, product and system specifications and associated documentation

Requirement gathering and documentation

Project Management

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office PowerPoint and Excel)

Practical knowledge of SDLC

Report and proposal writing skills

Excellent communication, presentation, and workshop facilitation skills

Business process design

Problem solving abilities

Functional and technical specification writing skills

Agile Project Management and/or SCRUM Master or Sprint management

Customer experience analysis and design

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Business intelligence

BPMN 2.0

UML Knowledge

SQL Knowledge

Back end, Front end, and Mobile development knowledge

User interface analysis and design

Medical device regulatory knowledge

JIRA or similar

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Product Development Manager

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business analysis and design within the IT

product and system specifications and associated documentation Requirement gathering and documentation Project Management

SaaS

HaaS

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Workflow Analysis

Front end

SQL

BI

UML

Back end

and Mobile development knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Product Development Manager (Senior Business Analyst). This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

Learn more/Apply for this position