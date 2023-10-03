Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose

Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.

Minimum requirements

A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification.

Requirements gathering – minimum five year’s experience.

Project management – minimum five year’s experience.

Technical writing – minimum five year’s experience.

Database design and implementation – minimum five year’s experience.

SQL development – minimum five year’s experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

Data quality assurance – minimum five year’s experience.

Data management – minimum three year’s experience.

Data migrations – minimum three year’s experience.

Data Warehousing – minimum three year’s experience.

Data modelling – minimum three year’s experience.

Data Governance – minimum two year’s experience.

Requirements gathering – minimum two year’s experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Database design and implementation. Database modelling.

Data migration.

PowerBI

SRSS and MSSQL

Azure cloud

cloud database solutions with databases

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Consent Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

