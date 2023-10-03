Senior IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

Join our dynamic team at a leading Japanese car manufacturing company as a Senior IT Specialist.

In this pivotal role, you’ll leverage your expertise in ITIL, Project Management, and Software Development to drive innovation and efficiency. Your proficiency in SQL and Active Directory, complemented by relevant certifications, will be instrumental in shaping the digital landscape of our organization.

Embark on a rewarding career with us, where your IT prowess will be instrumental in accelerating our technological evolution.

Qualifications and Experience Required

Relevant tertiary qualification (min NQF6) with MCSE/MCITP/TIL Foundations

At least 10 years’ experience in IT (preferably Manufacturing Industry)

PRINCE2 Project Management

Problem Solving and out of the box thinking where necessary.

Solid SQL knowledge

Solid understanding of Information Systems and the linking between hardware and software.

Ability to work under pressure and outside of normal hours.

Experience with software development with .Net C# and MS SQL.

Solid technical knowledge of Active Directory and working with a MS Windows domain environment.

Report writing and reporting.

Experience with current and legacy Operating systems, hardware, software and systems.

Desired Skills:

SQL

.Net

C#

Active Directory

ITIL

