Senior IT Support Specialist (VMWare) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We need an Onsite Level 3 Engineer to join our team of champions and ensure that our customers always receive the best service around. If you’re a master of engineering and have a knack for Linux, then we want you on our team.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Administration and Management of HPE Hardware Appliances.
- Disaster Recovery (Replication Testing)
- Administration and Management of Dell EMC SAN Appliances (Presenting Storage, Zoning, Replication).
- Data Lake (Physical)
- VMWare Operation (VM Creation, Templates (Windows Linux), Resource Changes, Tags etc).
- Administration VMs.
- Docker (container).
- iTOP CMDB (Asset Management)
- Management of Linux Repository Systems – (RedHat Satellite Ubuntu).
- License Management of VM environment.
- Security Vulnerability Management.
- System Monitoring (OS AND VM).
- Infrastructure Hardening.
- Server Firmware upgrades.
- Storage (SAN Switches) Firmware.
- Documentation and SOP’s of Infrastructure environment – Hardware/Virtual.
Qualifications Required:
- HPE Datacentre equipment Compute and Storage.
- Dell EMC experience.
- Veeam
- Data Lake
- VMware
- Advanced knowledge of Linux.
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years as Datacentre Engineer with relevant certifications and competencies.
- References essential.
Duration:
- 12 months renewable contract
Location:
- Based in Durban – Client Premise and client Datacentre
Work Environment:
- Traveling to and from client’s sites and DC’s – Own transport essential.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML