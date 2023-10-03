Senior IT Support Specialist (VMWare)

Oct 3, 2023

We need an Onsite Level 3 Engineer to join our team of champions and ensure that our customers always receive the best service around. If you’re a master of engineering and have a knack for Linux, then we want you on our team.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Administration and Management of HPE Hardware Appliances.

  • Disaster Recovery (Replication Testing)

  • Administration and Management of Dell EMC SAN Appliances (Presenting Storage, Zoning, Replication).

  • Data Lake (Physical)

  • VMWare Operation (VM Creation, Templates (Windows Linux), Resource Changes, Tags etc).

  • Administration VMs.

  • Docker (container).

  • iTOP CMDB (Asset Management)

  • Management of Linux Repository Systems – (RedHat Satellite Ubuntu).

  • License Management of VM environment.

  • Security Vulnerability Management.

  • System Monitoring (OS AND VM).

  • Infrastructure Hardening.

  • Server Firmware upgrades.

  • Storage (SAN Switches) Firmware.

  • Documentation and SOP’s of Infrastructure environment – Hardware/Virtual.

Qualifications Required:

  • HPE Datacentre equipment Compute and Storage.

  • Dell EMC experience.

  • Veeam

  • Data Lake

  • VMware

  • Advanced knowledge of Linux.

Experience Required:

  • 5+ Years as Datacentre Engineer with relevant certifications and competencies.

  • References essential.

Duration:

  • 12 months renewable contract

Location:

  • Based in Durban – Client Premise and client Datacentre

Work Environment:

  • Traveling to and from client’s sites and DC’s – Own transport essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

