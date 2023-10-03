Senior IT Support Specialist (VMWare)

We need an Onsite Level 3 Engineer to join our team of champions and ensure that our customers always receive the best service around. If you’re a master of engineering and have a knack for Linux, then we want you on our team.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Administration and Management of HPE Hardware Appliances.

Disaster Recovery (Replication Testing)

Administration and Management of Dell EMC SAN Appliances (Presenting Storage, Zoning, Replication).

Data Lake (Physical)

VMWare Operation (VM Creation, Templates (Windows Linux), Resource Changes, Tags etc).

Administration VMs.

Docker (container).

iTOP CMDB (Asset Management)

Management of Linux Repository Systems – (RedHat Satellite Ubuntu).

License Management of VM environment.

Security Vulnerability Management.

System Monitoring (OS AND VM).

Infrastructure Hardening.

Server Firmware upgrades.

Storage (SAN Switches) Firmware.

Documentation and SOP’s of Infrastructure environment – Hardware/Virtual.

Qualifications Required:

HPE Datacentre equipment Compute and Storage.

Dell EMC experience.

Veeam

Data Lake

VMware

Advanced knowledge of Linux.

Experience Required:

5+ Years as Datacentre Engineer with relevant certifications and competencies.

References essential.

Duration:

12 months renewable contract

Location:

Based in Durban – Client Premise and client Datacentre

Work Environment:

Traveling to and from client’s sites and DC’s – Own transport essential.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

