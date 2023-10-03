Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity to join a German based company. Our client is seeking a proactive, determined Senior Java Developer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space. The ideal candidate must be a SA citizen.

Responsibilities:

Develop software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication and platform independence

Build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI software and with KPI-CHAT take real-time data collaboration to the next level

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent

Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications

Working knowledge of software development methodologies

Working knowledge in the following:

React

Java

JavaScript / TypeScript

CSS

IntelliJ IDE

Jenkins

MSSQL & MySQL

Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)

WebSocket’s

Docker

CI/CD

Jira

ANT

Desired Skills:

React

Java

Javascript

TypeScript

CSS

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

