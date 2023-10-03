Senior Systems Engineer (Work From Home in US hours) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 3, 2023

Senior Systems Engineer – Level 3
(Remote/WFH/US Hours – 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

One of our clients is a leading technology consulting and services firm providing the business community with managed infrastructure, cloud services, 24×7 helpdesk, custom application development, social media and software solution, services. For over 15 years, they have been providing services to clients within the New York/Tri-State area.

Our client is an MSP, looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their growing team on a full-time basis. This is a senior-level position suitable for someone with 5+ years of experience in a similar role in the MSP industry. They are looking for people who are passionate about technology and love making customers happy.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Provide Level III remote and onsite support for the customer base including support of desktops, servers, network devices and cloud services. This includes break/fix, root cause analysis, and implementation of preventative measures.
  • Lead the architecture, build out and administration of customer cloud environments.
  • Provide Level III support to the Help Desk for escalated trouble tickets and back-fill Level II when necessary.
  • Create and update documentation of customer and business support systems. Documentation includes customer setup guides, client configurations and network diagrams.
  • Perform remote and onsite project work such as: client onboarding, office build outs, server and network installations/upgrades, workstation setups and migrations.
  • Work with the partners to monitor and maintain various hosted services offerings.
  • Ensure the integrity and timeliness of in-house and client system backups.

Client technology stack we currently support:

  • Windows
  • MS SQL
  • Office 365
  • Exchange online
  • Azure hosting
  • Azure AD
  • Teams/Teams Phone
  • Azure Virtual Desktops
  • Nerdio (AVD/Azure Management)
  • SentinnelOne
  • Fortinet/Juniper
  • OpenDNS content filter
  • Proofpoint Email./smtp filter
  • Microsoft Intune
  • Microsoft MFA
  • DUO MFA

The ideal candidate will possess:

  • 7+ years of experience providing outstanding customer service via phone, email, and in person in a technical support/senior role.
  • Experience working in a hands-on IT Support environment.
  • Excellent troubleshooting methodology.
  • Excellent verbal and written skills with a strength in technical diagrams and documentation
  • Ability to effectively prioritize tasks and manage a request queue in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to think fast, make sound decisions and [URL Removed] and Proven Technical Proficiencies:
  • Microsoft Windows Azure architecture and implementation
  • Microsoft 365 – Exchange Online, Endpoint Management, Conditional Access policies, SharePoint
  • Microsoft Server Systems: Server 2012 R2 and up (DFS, DFSR, Print Management, scripting)
  • Fortinet, Juniper Firewalls, HPE switches, WAPs
  • Server hardware
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Client Operating Systems: Windows 10 and up
  • Mobile Devices: iPhone, Android
  • Networking Protocols: DNS, DHCP, VLAN’s, FTP, SMTP

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Firewalls
  • Networking
  • Operating Systems
  • Customer Service
  • Servers
  • Office 365
  • SQL
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Hardware
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference ; 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)
– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • International Exposure

Learn more/Apply for this position