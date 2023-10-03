Senior Systems Engineer (Work From Home in US hours) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Systems Engineer – Level 3

(Remote/WFH/US Hours – 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

One of our clients is a leading technology consulting and services firm providing the business community with managed infrastructure, cloud services, 24×7 helpdesk, custom application development, social media and software solution, services. For over 15 years, they have been providing services to clients within the New York/Tri-State area.

Our client is an MSP, looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their growing team on a full-time basis. This is a senior-level position suitable for someone with 5+ years of experience in a similar role in the MSP industry. They are looking for people who are passionate about technology and love making customers happy.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide Level III remote and onsite support for the customer base including support of desktops, servers, network devices and cloud services. This includes break/fix, root cause analysis, and implementation of preventative measures.

Lead the architecture, build out and administration of customer cloud environments.

Provide Level III support to the Help Desk for escalated trouble tickets and back-fill Level II when necessary.

Create and update documentation of customer and business support systems. Documentation includes customer setup guides, client configurations and network diagrams.

Perform remote and onsite project work such as: client onboarding, office build outs, server and network installations/upgrades, workstation setups and migrations.

Work with the partners to monitor and maintain various hosted services offerings.

Ensure the integrity and timeliness of in-house and client system backups.

Client technology stack we currently support:

Windows

MS SQL

Office 365

Exchange online

Azure hosting

Azure AD

Teams/Teams Phone

Azure Virtual Desktops

Nerdio (AVD/Azure Management)

SentinnelOne

Fortinet/Juniper

OpenDNS content filter

Proofpoint Email./smtp filter

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft MFA

DUO MFA

The ideal candidate will possess:

7+ years of experience providing outstanding customer service via phone, email, and in person in a technical support/senior role.

Experience working in a hands-on IT Support environment.

Excellent troubleshooting methodology.

Excellent verbal and written skills with a strength in technical diagrams and documentation

Ability to effectively prioritize tasks and manage a request queue in a fast-paced environment

Ability to think fast, make sound decisions and [URL Removed] and Proven Technical Proficiencies:

Microsoft Windows Azure architecture and implementation

Microsoft 365 – Exchange Online, Endpoint Management, Conditional Access policies, SharePoint

Microsoft Server Systems: Server 2012 R2 and up (DFS, DFSR, Print Management, scripting)

Fortinet, Juniper Firewalls, HPE switches, WAPs

Server hardware

Microsoft Exchange Server

Client Operating Systems: Windows 10 and up

Mobile Devices: iPhone, Android

Networking Protocols: DNS, DHCP, VLAN’s, FTP, SMTP

Desired Skills:

Azure

Firewalls

Networking

Operating Systems

Customer Service

Servers

Office 365

SQL

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Hardware

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference ; 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

International Exposure

Learn more/Apply for this position