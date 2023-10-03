Software System Designer at Datonomy Solutions

Essential Requirements:
5+ years’ experience in System Design
Full understanding of design process and phases end to end
Must have produced more than 5 detailed System Designs
Must have provided technical leadership to Software Developers & other designers and generally understand all key stakeholders involved during the design phase
End to end stack experience. We are looking for breadth of experience across different technical areas or domain’s (Front End, Integration, Backend technologies)
Desired Skills:
- Software System Designer
- end to end
- front end