Software System Designer at Datonomy Solutions

Essential Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in System Design

Full understanding of design process and phases end to end

Must have produced more than 5 detailed System Designs

Must have provided technical leadership to Software Developers & other designers and generally understand all key stakeholders involved during the design phase

End to end stack experience. We are looking for breadth of experience across different technical areas or domain’s (Front End, Integration, Backend technologies)

Desired Skills:

Software System Designer

end to end

front end

