Technical Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Technical Architect to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Work with architecture team to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the back-end technology stack

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate high level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.

Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align to the overall solution architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems and taking a technical design role.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture

Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development

Thought leadership on new technology trends

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to development team and business stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client experience

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

What we are looking for:

Completed Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related fields

8 – 10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles

10 years experience in design and development of back-end systems and architectures

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms

Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Have a deep understanding and experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD) in order to design software components.

Experience in design of software components following a microservices approach

Experience in design of ReSTful APIs for domain components

Have a deep technical understanding and experience with Java and related technologies

Have a deep technical understanding or BPM, workflow and related technologies

Have an understanding of Event-Driven Architecture

Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and related services

Be able to perform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) to evaluate software, frameworks and technologies

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

BPM

Agile

Architecture

