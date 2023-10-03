TOLL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST (ECSA) – Gauteng Centurion

Oct 3, 2023

TOLL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST (ECSA)

LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Pretoria
CLOSING DATE 17 October 2023
SALARY R TBA CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Send a WhatsApp message for the email address to Shashi on the cell number listed in the Ref above

JOB PURPOSE

Desired Skills:

  • 15 years of experience in Tolling systems
  • design implementation maintenance and management of major IT systems.
  • ECSA Registration

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

