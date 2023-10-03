TOLL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST (ECSA)

TOLL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST (ECSA)

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Pretoria

CLOSING DATE 17 October 2023

SALARY R TBA CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Send a WhatsApp message for the email address to Shashi on the cell number listed in the Ref above

JOB PURPOSE

Desired Skills:

15 years of experience in Tolling systems

design implementation maintenance and management of major IT systems.

ECSA Registration

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

CLOSING DATE 17 October 2023

TO APPLY Send a WhatsApp message for the email address to Shashi on the cell number listed in the Ref above

Learn more/Apply for this position