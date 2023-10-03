TOLL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST (ECSA)
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Pretoria
CLOSING DATE 17 October 2023
SALARY R TBA CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Send a WhatsApp message for the email address to Shashi on the cell number listed in the Ref above
JOB PURPOSE
Desired Skills:
- 15 years of experience in Tolling systems
- design implementation maintenance and management of major IT systems.
- ECSA Registration
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
