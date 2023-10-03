UFT Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a skilled UFT Tester to join our team. As a UFT Tester, you will be responsible for conducting testing activities using Micro Focus Unified Functional Testing (UFT) to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. Your expertise in test automation, scripting, and test execution will contribute to the successful delivery of our projects.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description

Must have UFT experience

Automated Test Case Analysis and Development: Review requirement/ design specifications and manual test cases. Ensure comprehensive test scenarios and accompanying data permutations to facilitate optimal test coverage. Develop and maintain test automation scripts and utilities, including data extraction tools. Code review to ensure consistent application of standards, logic, and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the testware. Ensure that the post-conditions and user-acceptance criteria for test cases are aligned. Adhere to the test policy and strategy. Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools. Deliver automated tests within the agreed timeframes. Ensure that the Test Pack is reviewed by key stakeholders and that any feedback is incorporated into the testing process.

Automated Test Case Execution and Monitoring: Prepare test data scenarios using the data extraction utilities. Execute and monitor automated test sets. Log Defects and manage to resolution. Identify risks and issues and escalate early on. Report on status and progress of the automated testing effort. Manage test cases and data scenarios for reuse and inclusion in the relevant test suites. Maintain the shared knowledge base.

Other: Comfortable working in an Agile environment doing all the relevant ceremonies. Experience with other Automation Tools/ Frameworks and Technologies is a bonus. API experience.



Work environment:

Level: Strong intermediate/ Senior (5+ years)

Permanent position: (Full-time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

