Web Developer

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS

Experience

3+ years working experience

Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills and Knowledge

Tailwind CSS

SCSS

[URL Removed]

Webpack

[URL Removed]

Angular

Desired Skills:

Web Development

CSS

HTML

SCSS

Javascript Framework

Front-end

Angular

Vue.js

UI & UX

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Web Developer.

