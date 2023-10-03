Web Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS
Experience
- 3+ years working experience
- Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
- Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
Skills and Knowledge
- Tailwind CSS
- SCSS
- [URL Removed]
- Webpack
- [URL Removed]
- Angular
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- CSS
- HTML
- SCSS
- Javascript Framework
- Front-end
- Angular
- Vue.js
- UI & UX
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Web Developer.