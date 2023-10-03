Web Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

Oct 3, 2023

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS

Experience

  • 3+ years working experience
  • Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
  • Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills and Knowledge

  • Tailwind CSS
  • SCSS
  • [URL Removed]
  • Webpack
  • [URL Removed]
  • Angular

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • SCSS
  • Javascript Framework
  • Front-end
  • Angular
  • Vue.js
  • UI & UX

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Web Developer.

