Application Developer

Our international client, with SA HO based in Durban is looking for an Intermediate level contract Software Developer to join their team. Head Office based, with a like-minded and dedicated team to be part of, there is extensive project work to keep you busy and challenged! Contract-based within a new dev environment.

SKILL SET SHOULD INCLUDE:

3+ years solid experience in C#

Experience in MVC.

3+ years concurrent experience in database creation, database management, and stored procedures.

Ability to use SQL scripting efficiently.

Understanding of database interconnectivity using web service calls will be an advantage

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

3+ years concurrent experience using SQL Server Reporting Services

Proficient understanding of version control systems (SVN, TFS, git)

RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE.

Developing applications from user requirements and specifications prepared by the business analysts and Senior Developer.

Participation in drafting certain specifications which will include data flow diagrams.

Completing partly finished development projects.

Participating in amendments and maintenance as and when it occurs.

Report design using SQL Server Reporting Services

SOFTWARE PLATFORM INCLUDES:

Microsoft SQL Server 2008 & 2008R2 – soon to be upgraded

Visual Studio version 2010 & 2013, 2015

Windows Forms

MVC for web development.

Team Foundation Server

Subversion

Other software platforms supported and hosted by the IT team include Oracle and Oracle Forms, Accel/Unify, Unix, and IBM Aix.

The environment offers very fair and market-related remuneration, a dedicated team vibe, solid level of project-related dev work in a commercial environment.

