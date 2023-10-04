Application Developer

Our international client, with SA HO based in Durban is looking for an Intermediate level contract Software Developer to join their team. Head Office based, with a like-minded and dedicated team to be part of, there is extensive project work to keep you busy and challenged! Contract-based within a new dev environment.
SKILL SET SHOULD INCLUDE:
- 3+ years solid experience in C#
- Experience in MVC.
- 3+ years concurrent experience in database creation, database management, and stored procedures.
- Ability to use SQL scripting efficiently.
- Understanding of database interconnectivity using web service calls will be an advantage
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- 3+ years concurrent experience using SQL Server Reporting Services
- Proficient understanding of version control systems (SVN, TFS, git)
RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE.
- Developing applications from user requirements and specifications prepared by the business analysts and Senior Developer.
- Participation in drafting certain specifications which will include data flow diagrams.
- Completing partly finished development projects.
- Participating in amendments and maintenance as and when it occurs.
- Report design using SQL Server Reporting Services
SOFTWARE PLATFORM INCLUDES:
- Microsoft SQL Server 2008 & 2008R2 – soon to be upgraded
- Visual Studio version 2010 & 2013, 2015
- Windows Forms
- MVC for web development.
- Team Foundation Server
- Subversion
- Other software platforms supported and hosted by the IT team include Oracle and Oracle Forms, Accel/Unify, Unix, and IBM Aix.
The environment offers very fair and market-related remuneration, a dedicated team vibe, solid level of project-related dev work in a commercial environment.
Desired Skills:
- Windows Forms Development
- Application Development
- C# Development
- .NET Development